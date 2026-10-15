Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: MOB) Is 'One To Watch'

Mobilicom's platform-agnostic technologies were selected by more than 50 customers, providing exposure to multiple manufacturers across defense and commercial drones, robotics, and autonomous systems. Production deliveries tied to $2.2 million in OPF-L orders are proceeding on a monthly cadence, while the company's nine Tier-1 platform opportunities span development, initial production, and production ramp-up. Recent customer selections combine OS3 and ICE software with communications hardware and ground control stations, demonstrating Mobilicom's ability to increase its technology content within individual platforms. Mobilicom's NDAA compliance, Blue UAS Framework Select status, FCC Trusted Drone inclusion, AUVSI Trusted Cyber testing, and DD1494 approval support its participation in U.S. and allied defense programs. Mobilicom reported $1.7 million in revenue, up 19% year over year, and a 52% gross margin for the first half of 2026, alongside $15.2 million in cash and equivalents and no debt as of June 30, 2026.

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Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB) is a provider of robust end-to-end hardware and software solutions for defense and commercial drones, robotics, and autonomous systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) seeking to keep unmanned platforms connected, protected, and operational during demanding missions, including in environments exposed to interference and cyber threats.

Its business combines proprietary hardware and software with engineering expertise, generating revenue through product sales, software licensing, and professional support services. Mobilicom works with manufacturers to integrate its technologies into...

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