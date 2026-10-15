Biomednewsbreaks - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) To Present TNX-801 Vaccine Platform At World Vaccine Congress Europe

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced it will deliver an oral presentation on its investigational TNX-801 vaccine platform and lead a working group session at the World Vaccine Congress Europe, Oct. 19-21, 2026, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The presentation, scheduled for Oct. 21 at 1:15 p.m. CEST, will address the safety and efficacy of TNX-801, a live, attenuated, minimally replicative horsepox virus-based vaccine platform being developed to protect against mpox and other infectious diseases. Tonix will also lead a working group session titled“Vectored Vaccine Platforms: From Design to Improving Efficacy” on Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m. CEST.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA(TM) (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company's recently approved flagship medicine, is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix's CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) and Tosymra(R). Tonix is maximizing the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company's CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

* Tonix's product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TNXP are available in the company's newsroom at

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