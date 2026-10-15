Techmediabreaks AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial Highlighting AI Infrastructure And Power Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) announced its placement in an AINewsWire (“AINW”) editorial titled“The Infrastructure Bottleneck Investors Should Watch as AI Demand Accelerates.” The editorial examines rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence (“AI”) data centers and the growing importance of power availability in determining where and how AI infrastructure is developed. The publication highlights AZIO's strategy of developing power-backed compute campuses, including its Atlas One project in south Texas, where the company recently announced its first hosting agreement with Power Champion Investment Limited. The agreement begins with 10 megawatts of capacity and includes expansion rights for up to 50 megawatts.

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About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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