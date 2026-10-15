Ainewsbreaks Trugolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial Highlighting Acquisition Of Polymath And Growth Of Regulated Asset Tokenization

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) is featured in an AINewsWire editorial examining the growing market for regulated asset tokenization and the company's acquisition of Polymath Research Inc. and its Polymesh Layer-1 blockchain. The editorial highlights Polymath's compliance-focused infrastructure, which supports identity verification, transfer restrictions and regulatory controls for tokenized securities. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Polymath reported more than $132 million in tokenized assets issued, more than 65 active issuers and over 50 ecosystem partners. TruGolf plans to initially deploy the technology within its franchise network through tokenized equipment leasing and fractional ownership opportunities.

The editorial also examines broader institutional adoption of blockchain-based financial infrastructure, highlighting BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and its authorization for a Hong Kong dollar digital liquidity fund; Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) and its expanded collaboration with Payward on tokenized market infrastructure; Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and its strategic investment and collaboration with OKX; and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) and its regulatory authorization to facilitate tokenized securities activities in Abu Dhabi.

To view the full press release, visit

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

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