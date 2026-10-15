Defensenewsbreaks Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB) Engages IBN To Support Corporate Communications Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, to support its corporate communications strategy and expand investor awareness. Mobilicom develops proprietary hardware and software solutions that integrate secure communications, cybersecurity and electronic warfare protection into drones, robotics and autonomous systems. Through the engagement, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, including more than 5,000 syndication outlets, newsletters, social media channels, wire services and other outreach platforms, to increase visibility for Mobilicom among investors, journalists and the general public.

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MOB are available in the company's newsroom at

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.