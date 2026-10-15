MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Countries that import energy are switching to renewables at a pace fossil-fuel exporters haven't come close to matching, driven by mounting urgency to insulate domestic economies from volatile supply chains. Importing regions, including India, China and Europe, shifted away from fossil fuels roughly three times more aggressively over the past five years than the Middle East, Russia, and North America combined, a gap that DNV's latest energy transition outlook expects to keep widening.

As energy demand skyrockets due to expanding AI and other industries, different energy sources, such as fusion energy being developed by businesses like American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN), are likely to displace fossil fuels in the energy mix of...

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