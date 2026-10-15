Record Gasoline Prices Are Convincing More Americans To Buy Used Evs

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gasoline prices in the United States have climbed sharply, and many drivers are looking for ways to cut their monthly transport costs. One surprising result is the growing interest in used electric vehicles. While new EV sales have weakened after the removal of federal tax credits, secondhand electric cars are becoming more attractive to buyers who want lower fuel expenses without paying the high price of a new vehicle.

For EV makers like NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), the growing market for secondhand electric vehicles means that new ones could..

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