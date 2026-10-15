Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Pursues Scalable Robotics Growth Through Fleet Coordination, Raas

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is expanding its business through TechForce Robotics, which is developing a proprietary Robotic Connective Network designed to coordinate robots, AI systems, sensors and smart devices across connected environments. Its patent-pending technology aims to enable machines to negotiate and reassign tasks based on real-time conditions, potentially reducing human oversight and improving fleet efficiency. TechForce is pursuing opportunities across hospitality, pharmaceutical, laboratory, semiconductor and industrial automation markets, including a nonbinding framework with Singapore-based NBR Intelligence that contemplates a planning target of up to 5,000 robotic systems, beginning with five pilot units. The company is also advancing its Robotics-as-a-Service model, which could support recurring revenue by lowering customers' upfront automation costs. As adoption of commercial and industrial robotics grows, TechForce is positioning its coordination platform to address the increasing need for interoperability and efficient fleet management.

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About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at NightfoodHoldings.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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