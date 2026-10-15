Miningnewsbreaks Idaho Copper Corp. (NYSE American: COPR) Announces Updated Cumo Project PEA With $1.88 Billion After-Tax NPV And 46-Year Mine Life

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Idaho Copper (NYSE American: COPR) announced results of an updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for its 100%-owned CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project in Boise County, Idaho. The study outlines an after-tax net present value (“NPV”) of $1.88 billion at an 8% discount rate, an after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 18.5% and a payback period of 5.9 years. The project has an estimated 46-year mine life, with initial capital costs of $1.17 billion and an additional $658 million in expansion capital planned for year five. Average annual production over the first 21 years is projected at 41.6 million pounds of copper, 30.5 million pounds of molybdenum and 1.36 million ounces of silver.

The updated PEA incorporates a smaller initial processing plant, X-ray fluorescence (“XRF”) sensor-based ore sorting and a revised mine plan designed to access higher-grade material earlier, reducing upfront capital requirements and accelerating payback. At Oct. 12, 2026, spot metal prices, the study estimates an after-tax NPV of $6.24 billion, an IRR of 38.4% and a payback period of 3.4 years. Idaho Copper plans to advance pilot-scale testing to validate its ore-sorting assumptions and conduct the bulk of its prefeasibility study work in 2027, targeting completion in 2028.

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About Idaho Copper Corp.

Idaho Copper Corporation (NYSE American: COPR) is a critical minerals developer focused on exploring and developing the CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project located in Boise County, Idaho. The CuMo project is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the US, and the Company believes it is among the largest undeveloped molybdenum deposits in the world. CuMo contains significant amounts of silver, rhenium, and tungsten – all considered critical or of strategic importance. The project comprises approximately 2,640 acres and consists of 126 federal unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims.

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