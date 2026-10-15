Networknewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Completes Acquisition Of Avanta Group, Establishing Healthcare As Primary Business Focus

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) announced the completion of its acquisition of Avanta Group Inc. on Oct. 13, 2026, establishing healthcare as its primary business focus. Under the definitive share exchange agreement, ECGI acquired 100% of Avanta in exchange for 17.16 million shares of Series A voting convertible preferred stock, with 60% vested at closing and the remaining 40% subject to performance-based vesting tied to annual revenue thresholds of $100 million and $200 million. Avanta brings a network of healthcare providers, management services, benefits commerce and health technology capabilities.

ECGI plans to leverage Avanta's operating infrastructure to develop artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools supporting care coordination, administrative automation, quality measurement and provider engagement. The acquisition also includes a developing health plan that has submitted a letter of intent to apply for licensing in California and intends to begin the federal application process for Medicare Advantage operations. The health plan cannot begin regulated operations until the required licenses, contracts and approvals are obtained.

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About ECGI Holdings, Inc.

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a publicly traded holding company focused on developing healthcare services and AI-enabled operational technology through its wholly owned Avanta Group business. ECGI's primary healthcare strategy combines provider services, management infrastructure, benefits commerce and technology development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

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