4 Dead, 2 Children Missing After Car Plunges Into River Parwan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Four people have died and two children remain missing after a vehicle plunged into a river in Shinwari district of central Parwan province, police said on Thursday.

Fazl-ur-Rahim Maskinyar, spokesman for the Parwan Police, said the incident occurred at around 5:30am in the Bagh-i-Afghan area of the district.

He said the vehicle was travelling from Ghorband district towards Kabul when it veered off the road and plunged into the river.

The bodies of four people, including the driver, have been recovered, while two children swept away by the current remain missing, Maskinyar said.

He added that relevant officials and fire service personnel were continuing search efforts to locate the missing children.

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