US Considering Use Of 'Mother Of All Bombs' Against Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The US military has developed plans that could involve using the“Mother of All Bombs” against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders a resumption of combat operations, CNN reported.

Citing several US officials familiar with the military planning, CNN said the options included deploying the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal.

The plans reportedly cover potential strikes before or after the US midterm elections. However, CNN said Trump had publicly indicated that he would not take new military action before the elections, while some of his advisers privately questioned whether that position was final.

Using the bomb in the conflict with Iran would mark a significant escalation, although officials familiar with the planning expressed doubts about its effectiveness in achieving Washington's strategic objectives or changing the course of the war.

According to CNN, the military's options include strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear-related sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground facility where the US and Israel believe Iran has stored components of its nuclear programme.

However, officials questioned whether the MOAB could penetrate deeply enough to destroy heavily fortified underground facilities protected by layers of granite.

The GPS-guided weapon can devastate an area equivalent to about nine city blocks, but it is designed to produce a massive blast rather than penetrate deeply buried targets.

CNN also reported concerns about potential civilian casualties because of the bomb's extensive blast radius, particularly if it were used against infrastructure near populated areas or civilian sites.

Some officials familiar with the planning said the weapon could have a psychological impact on Iran. However, they doubted that its use alone would force Tehran to capitulate or secure a decisive military victory for Washington.

A White House official told CNN that the administration does not comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist. The official added that Trump continues to keep all options on the table to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The report does not indicate that Trump has approved the use of the bomb. Its deployment remains a potential military option.

The GBU-43/B MOAB weighs approximately 21,600 pounds and is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal.

sa