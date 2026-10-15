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Sweden Contributes $1.2M To Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund

Sweden Contributes $1.2M To Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund


Date: 2026-10-15 02:07:07

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Sweden has contributed $1.2 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

In a post on X, OCHA said the contribution amounted to 10 million Swedish kronor.

The agency thanked Sweden for its contribution, saying the country's continued solidarity strengthened collective efforts to address humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.

OCHA also stressed the importance of continued cooperation to support people in need across the country.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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