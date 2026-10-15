Ooredoo Qatar Launches Qatar's First 5G+ Network

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of Qatar's first 5G+ mobile network. This latest evolution of its connectivity infrastructure lays the foundation for enhanced digital experiences for consumers and smarter, more responsive operations for businesses.

The 5G+ network builds on the capabilities of 5G standalone, the network Ooredoo Qatar was the first to deploy, and 5G Advanced to support increasingly demanding digital applications, with faster speeds, greater network capacity, and lower latency.

These improvements enable more devices to connect and exchange information efficiently, while shorter response times support applications such as real-time equipment monitoring and automated processes.

HE Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al-Thani said,

The launch reinforces Ooredoo Qatar's commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030, supporting the country's digital transformation and strengthening its position as a leading regional digital hub.

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