5,000 Foreign Companies Registered In Qatar In Past Three Months: Sheikh Faisal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the eighth edition of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, hosted by the Indian capital New Delhi, from Oct. 13 to 15.

Qatar was represented at the forum by His Excellency the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani. The event was held in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, several heads of state and government and ministers, and more than 500 public and private sector leaders from around the world.

During a session discussing the role of governments in creating an environment conducive to private sector growth, strengthening economic resilience and attracting investment amid transformations in the global economy, HE Sheikh Faisal said Qatar's strong economic fundamentals, business-friendly regulatory environment, prudent fiscal policies and continued investment in infrastructure were key factors in attracting investment and strengthening investor confidence.

Addressing regional challenges, he said Qatar continues to find the necessary solutions to secure its needs and maintain the flow of goods into and out of the country despite the impact on the oil and gas sector. He noted that strategic food reserves had increased by 40% since the beginning of the crisis.

HE Sheikh Faisal noted that investors were capable of distinguishing between temporary disruptions and structural challenges, citing the registration of more than 5,000 foreign-owned companies in Doha over the past three months, alongside foreign investment inflows into capital markets during the same period.

Regarding the development of the business environment, he stressed the importance of listening to the needs of the private sector and responding swiftly to regulatory obstacles.

In this context, he highlighted efforts to simplify procedures and work on legislation that would expand the scope of foreign ownership across most sectors.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Companies House Advisory Council, HE Sheikh Faisal highlighted its role as a one-stop center that facilitates registration, licensing, taxation, immigration and labour-related services for foreign investors in economic zones.

In the context of strengthening the private sector's contribution to economic growth, he emphasised the importance of clear regulatory frameworks for public-private partnerships.

In his capacity as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Doha Investment, he also discussed its role as an active local partner for international investors seeking to enter the Qatari market, supporting private sector growth and strengthening its role in leading projects.

HE Sheikh Faisal highlighted opportunities for private sector participation in education, healthcare and industry, in line with the priorities of the National Development Strategy, as well as opportunities to make certain non-strategic assets available to the private sector, contributing to the deepening of capital markets.

Discussing promising sectors, he addressed opportunities for data centre development, explaining that the growing importance of data sovereignty and domestic data storage was supporting the sector's global expansion, while Qatar's abundant energy resources provided a competitive advantage in developing the industry.

At the global level, he noted that the interconnected nature of economies made a return to isolation difficult, given the interdependence linking countries and markets.

The participation of HE Sheikh Faisal in the forum comes as part of efforts to expand international economic partnerships, showcase Qatar's investment advantages and opportunities, and strengthen engagement with international companies and financial institutions.

These efforts aim to attract high-quality investments, develop the private sector, promote value-added economic activities and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, in line with economic diversification objectives and Qatar National Vision 2030.

This year's forum was held under the theme "A World in Play: Defining the New Levers of Power."

It examined the impact of geopolitical shifts, technological advances and evolving supply chains on trade and capital flows, alongside issues related to energy, critical minerals and payment systems, and the opportunities and challenges these developments present for governments, businesses and investors.

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