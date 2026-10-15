Amir Meets With The President Of Uzbekistan
The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Head of the Amiri Diwan, and members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.
On the Uzbek side, a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the President, attended.
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