Amir Meets With The President Of Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku meeting focused on bilateral relations, with both leaders reviewing the friendship and cooperation between Qatar and Uzbekistan and exploring ways to further strengthen their ties also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Head of the Amiri Diwan, and members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On the Uzbek side, a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the President, attended.