Amir Meets President Of Azerbaijan
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to several issues and developments of mutual interest two sides also exchanged views regarding key topics on the summit agenda, particularly those related to promoting security and stability at the regional and international levels.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, attended the meeting, alongside HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi,آ and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.
On the Azeri side, several members of the official delegation accompanying President of Azerbaijan attended the meeting.
Amir meets President of Azerbaijan
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