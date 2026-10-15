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Amir Meets President Of Azerbaijan


Date: 2026-10-15 02:05:40

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to several issues and developments of mutual interest two sides also exchanged views regarding key topics on the summit agenda, particularly those related to promoting security and stability at the regional and international levels.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, attended the meeting, alongside HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi,آ and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Azeri side, several members of the official delegation accompanying President of Azerbaijan attended the meeting.

Amir meets President of Azerbaijan

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Gulf Times

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