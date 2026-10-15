Amir Participates In 7Th Summit Of The Conference On Interaction And Confidence Building Measures In Asia
The summit brought together a number of heads of state and government, heads of delegations, and representatives of various regional and international organizations.
It was also attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir; Their Excellencies members of the participating delegations; and senior officials and guests of the summit.Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia
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