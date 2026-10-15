Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Amir Participates In 7Th Summit Of The Conference On Interaction And Confidence Building Measures In Asia


Date: 2026-10-15 02:05:40

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on Thursday, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The summit brought together a number of heads of state and government, heads of delegations, and representatives of various regional and international organizations.

It was also attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir; Their Excellencies members of the participating delegations; and senior officials and guests of the summit.

Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia

MENAFN15102026000067011011ID1111816224


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search