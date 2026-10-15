Amir Praises Convening Of 7Th CICA Summit In Baku
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir lauded the convening of the 7th CICA Summit in Baku and looked forward to its outcomes that support the security of the continent and the prosperity of its peoples.
His Highness added that the shared interests and challenges of Asian nations necessitate greater coordination and cooperation as well as efforts to transform the continent's vast potential and opportunities into developmental gains that benefit its peoples.
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