Investing Faithfully Across Borders: What Changes And What Doesn't

MENAFN - 3BL) By Mark Regier of Praxis Investment Management

We often speak of“international investing” as if it's only an asset allocation. As if it doesn't represent vital economic engagement for millions of people, jobs, communities and even countries. We've all seen the exposes and documentaries. We know the human injustices and environmental devastation that can be tied to our“prudently managed” investments. This reality poses particular challenges for those seeking to integrate their deeply held values into their investment portfolios.

For those of us in the U.S., we may take vacations abroad, but that doesn't necessarily give us a perspective on the way these international communities actually work. We need to understand and integrate those unique inter-relationships when we talk about international investing, because the realities outside the U.S. aren't the same as the realities here at home.

When we look at international investments, it is probably not hard to envision that the world is a complicated place. We know that on many different fronts in our lives. Investing in that complicated world is also complicated and can come with caveats.

I recently spoke with Hillary Sunderland, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Beacon Wealth, about some of those differences. She put part of the challenge well by stating:“U.S. investors think they know what companies do; they know the stories. But in an increasingly interconnected global economy, markets don't operate in isolation - what happens abroad inevitably affects what happens at home.”

For faith-based investors, the values and impact objectives don't necessarily change when we cross a border. But the approach to making a difference and our expectations may have to.

Read Mark's full article here -

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