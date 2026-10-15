Chemours' Actions Toward Responsible Manufacturing

MENAFN - 3BL) Chemours' commitment to sustainability is rooted in our Responsible Manufacturing approach, which integrates advanced emissions reduction technologies, rigorous byproduct process analytics, and continuous improvement. This holistic framework ensures the safety, reliability, and environmental stewardship of operations and products. Chemours has set one of the most, if not the most, aggressive fluorinated organic compound (FOC) reduction targets in the world and are continuing to develop innovative technologies and processes to achieve it.

Chemours has invested in the proactive development and advancement of novel analytical techniques and methodologies that enable the detection and measurement of fluorinated compounds at low levels previously not possible. Our investments in measurement and testing push the boundaries of detection beyond what regulators are requiring today. We share these advanced techniques and methodologies with regulators to enable reliable and reproducible measurements needed for meaningful emissions reduction and help advance industry wide progress. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Other Test Method (OTM)-45, built to measure per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in air emissions, is largely based on a sampling train designed and optimized by Chemours and also informs more updated sampling methods like OTM-50.

Additionally, Chemours continues to invest in developing and improving abatement technologies. We actively engage with equipment providers to test and improve emerging technologies for air and water abatement. For example, while traditional Regenerative Thermal Oxidation (RTO) is effective for destroying dilute volatile organic compounds in high volumes of air, it faces reliability and destruction efficiency challenges when used specifically for fluorinated organic chemicals. As a result, Chemours is developing new technology in support of a reliable RTO system to more efficiently capture and destroy fluorinated compounds from dilute process streams at a high volume.

Continued Progress and Investment in FOC Reduction

Chemours continues to invest in technologies and implement projects to reduce FOC emissions at multiple facilities. In 2025, we completed projects to recover FM-200TM product emissions at our El Dorado facility in Arkansas, improve water abatement at our Washington Works and Dordrecht Works facilities, capture refrigerant emissions from loading and blending operations, and progressed improvements at several of our other manufacturing sites. This work resulted in the elimination of an additional 60 metric tons of FOC process emissions across our sites in 2025. Since 2018, Chemours has reduced our FOC process emissions by 80% or 1,313 metric tons. Chemours continues to make progress against its FOC reduction targets with more than 15 active projects underway globally. All reporting metrics surrounding our FOC emissions follow the U.S. EPA's interim guidance for PFAS destruction and disposal, issued in April 2024.

Learn more about our efforts towards Responsible Manufacturing in Chemours' 2025 Sustainability Report.