CVS Health - Early Detection Matters: Finding Heart Health Risks Earlier



Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Key points

Abnormal heart rhythms can lead to serious complications, like strokes and heart failure. Signify Health, part of CVS Health, offers continuous heart rhythm monitoring from the comfort of home for eligible health plan members who meet clinical criteria and have certain risk factors. Continuous monitoring, combined with care coordination, can detect abnormalities sooner and support earlier intervention-reducing the risks of a health crisis.

Betty is a Medicare Advantage member who has been receiving in-home health visits from Signify Health, part of CVS Health, through her health plan for four years.

During one visit, a Signify Health nurse practitioner recommended she wear a heart rhythm monitor to check for abnormal activity. As she shares, she's glad she did.

Making earlier detection part of the care journey

Heart disease is one of the most complex health challenges for individuals, families and our health care system. Improving outcomes requires a proactive approach: identifying risks sooner and helping people take steps to prevent a health crisis.

Arrhythmias, where the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or irregularly, can be especially difficult to recognize because symptoms vary widely. Some people notice shortness of breath, dizziness, a racing heartbeat, palpitations or a fluttering sensation. Others may have no noticeable symptoms, and an irregular rhythm may only be discovered during a routine exam or monitoring.

Some arrythmias are brief and harmless, while others can lead to serious complications. People with atrial fibrillation, the most common form of arrythmia, are at five times higher risk of stroke and three times higher risk of heart failure.

This is why early detection is critical to ensuring people get appropriate and timely care.

Pairing technology with a clear path to care

Signify Health offers access to a continuous electrocardiogram (cECG) monitoring patch as part of an In-Home Health Evaluation (IHE) for eligible members. Eligibility is determined through clinical criteria include age, risk factors for heart failure, and symptoms, based on members' personal health history and information provided by their health plan.

Compared to conventional methods for home-based ECG monitoring, studies have found the adhesive patch to be more comfortable for individuals and more effective at catching abnormalities.

Patches are placed by experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants and are worn for up to 14 days by members who consent to the screening. Clinicians also take time to answer members' questions as part of the in-home visit.

Heart rhythm monitoring at home with Signify Health: A snapshot from the first half of 2026

After the monitoring period, a cardiologist reviews the results to determine if the member has arrythmia. Findings are shared with the member and their primary care provider, so that they can work together on a care plan based on the results.

Building on the trusted relationship developed during the in-home visit, Signify Health can also help members find an in-network primary care provider if they don't have one and make recommendations for having that first conversation. This handoff is increasingly important for previously hard-to-engage members who may have otherwise delayed care.

Beyond cECG monitoring, meeting members in their homes allows clinicians to assess other factors affecting their heart health-like gaps in preventive care and challenges accessing healthy food-and connect them to resources.

A more connected future for cardiovascular care

Heart rhythm issues illustrate a larger opportunity to find heart disease risk-like high blood pressure and blood sugar-sooner, bring services closer to consumers, and help them take the next best steps for their health.

Continuous monitoring administered right in members' homes is one example of how we're working to improve heart health. Across CVS Health, we're focused on making it easier for consumers to know their numbers and access preventive care and support keeping heart disease managed.