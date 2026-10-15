G&A Institute Partners With D4H To Help Companies Turn Climate Risk Assessments Into Crisis Readiness

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK, October 15, 2026 /3BL/ - Sustainability consulting and research firm Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) has partnered with D4H, the cloud-based platform for crisis and emergency management and part of EcoOnline, to develop a solution for corporate preparedness and resilience built on a company's climate risk assessment. G&A and D4H will present the approach in a webinar on November 10, 2026/noon EST.

NOAA has identified nearly two hundred $1billion disasters that have occurred in the last decade, suggesting that businesses cannot wait when it comes to preparing for climate-related risks. Yet, while many companies are disclosing climate-related risks under various frameworks and regulations, this does not always translate into readiness for the impacts of climate change. In fact, a joint G&A/Ceres analysis of voluntary reports to California under SB 261, nearly all reporters identified climate risks relevant to their business, but only 38% had formally integrated climate risks into enterprise risk management through a named process or framework.

G&A and D4H's partnership is designed to close the preparedness gap. D4H provides a platform for emergency preparedness built on FEMA protocols and public-safety frameworks. G&A's expertise helps adapt that model for corporate crisis management with a focus on protecting employees, preserving asset value, managing supply chain continuity, and communicating with the board and investors. Together, G&A and D4H help make climate risk assessments part of the emergency management planning cycle.

The joint approach connects sustainability teams, who build the climate risk assessment, with the operations and emergency management teams, who respond when an event occurs. The new solution works in three steps:

Identify: G&A conducts a TCFD / IFRS S2-aligned climate risk assessment, surfacing significant physical and transition risks and mapping the company's exposure to physical risk by asset and region. Plan and Prepare: A company's cross-functional team, with G&A and D4H's support, turns those findings into business continuity and response plans. These become part of status boards, pre-built forms, and role-specific checklists built directly in the D4H platform. Execute, Recover, and Close the Loop: During a crisis, teams manage the event in D4H. post-incident findings feed back into the climate risk assessment, so preparedness and disclosure can improve over time.

The November 10 webinar, Beyond Disclosure: Turning Climate Risk Reporting into Crisis Readiness, will also cover why climate risk matters now, current trends in how businesses manage climate risks, and a five-step path from climate risk assessment to crisis readiness.

For more information, contact G&A at [email protected] or visit our service webpage.

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) is a New York–based sustainability consulting and research firm with deep advisory experience supporting corporate leaders and investors in integrating sustainability into governance, risk, enterprise performance, and evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

Backed by rigorous disclosure research, G&A's climate team delivers physical and transition risk assessments aligned with the TCFD and IFRS S2 frameworks, supporting both regulatory disclosure and operational preparedness.

For more information, visit G&A Institute.

About D4H

D4H, part of EcoOnline, is a cloud-based crisis and emergency management platform that gives organizations the tools to prepare for and respond to any incident. Instead of email chains, spreadsheets, and phone calls, D4H provides a single coordinated environment where every team member, from facilities managers to the C-suite, can access the same information and task lists before, during, and after an event.

For more information, visit D4.

Media Contact

Louis D. Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.

Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14

Email: [email protected]