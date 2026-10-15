Godaddy Expands Developer Platform, Helping AI Agents And Developers Take Businesses From Built To Online

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by GoDaddy

TEMPE, Ariz., October 15, 2026 /3BL/ - GoDaddy, the world's largest domain registrar, just released a significant expansion to the GoDaddy Developer Platform, adding APIs for hosting, professional email and commerce.

Building on the domain APIs introduced in July, which now include premium domains and bulk domains, the expanded platform gives developers and AI agents a more complete, programmable path. This means users can take a project from working code to a live business, all without leaving their development workflow.

For developers, AI coding tools have significantly compressed the time it takes to turn an idea into a working application. But getting that application online can still mean jumping between hosting platforms, domain settings, email configuration and commerce tools, often requiring manual setup and disconnected credentials.

AI is also changing and accelerating software development, which means the infrastructure supporting those applications needs to evolve as well. By making GoDaddy's existing infrastructure programmable and interoperable, the Developer Platform gives developers and AI agents access to the services businesses need beyond the code itself.

GoDaddy is making AI-powered development more accessible

With the expanded all-in-one Developer Platform, developers and AI agents can use the same platform, credentials, API conventions, documentation and command-line interface (CLI) to connect with the core services needed to bring a business online.

The integration of Node Hosting also provides users with a simplified way to publish their web apps. Using the Developer Platform, developers and AI coding agents can create, launch and manage apps without opening a dashboard. It provides a preview for the app and built-in security features including automatic HTTPS, a web application firewall, a content delivery network (CDN) and a managed MySQL database.

“The next generation of businesses will be built differently,” said Hemanth Guntupalli, chief technology officer of platforms at GoDaddy.“AI can turn an idea into working software in minutes, and we're building the infrastructure that lets developers and AI agents take that software the rest of the way. From code to hosting, domains, email and commerce, our customers can take their working application to a live business without breaking the flow.”

From APIs to a connected workflow

Domain APIs - Programmatic access to domain search and name suggestions, including standard, premium and bulk domains; domain purchase with preferred API pricing; DNS configuration; and domain management through a single platform. Hosting APIs - Deploy and operate Node apps directly from the command line or through an AI agent. The Hosting API supports the full app lifecycle, from creating an app and attaching a hosting plan to publishing to production, managing secrets and reading logs. Email APIs - Purchase professional email, create mailboxes and automate the underlying MX, SPF and DKIM configuration. Commerce APIs - Programmatically manage your GoDaddy commerce stores, orders, catalog and customers.

These capabilities are designed to work as a connected system rather than a collection of separate services.

For example, a developer can work with their coding tools or AI agents to create an application or website, then call the Hosting API to create the app, attach a hosting plan and deploy it to production. From there, the agent can use the domains API to search for, purchase and configure a domain for the newly hosted project, then use the email API to purchase and configure professional email for that domain. With the commerce APIs, it can also programmatically manage the store, catalog, orders and customers.

GoDaddy gives developers full control

Developers can use one GoDaddy Developer Platform identity and add the appropriate product-specific scopes to their personal access token, while accessing the capabilities through REST APIs and the GoDaddy CLI.

The platform also incorporates safeguards designed to keep customers in control when AI agents perform actions. Product-specific token scopes allow developers to grant only the access required for a given job. Existing account, authorization, fraud and abuse controls also apply.

The platform is designed around the fundamentals developers expect from modern developer infrastructure: accessible APIs, consistent interfaces, clear documentation, usable tooling and the reliability of infrastructure already operating at GoDaddy scale.

Building for an AI-driven future

The expansion is part of GoDaddy's broader strategy to make it easier for the next generation of businesses to build, launch and operate online in an increasingly AI-driven world. AI can help create the application, while programmable infrastructure can help turn that application into a functioning business.

“Our job is to provide the technology foundation for the next generation of AI-powered businesses. Powerful enough for developers, simple enough for business owners and seamlessly integrated so everything works together,” said Guntupalli.

Designed for developers. Accessible to businesses.

The Developer Platform is built for developers, web agencies, technical professionals and AI coding agents managing their own GoDaddy products.

The expanded GoDaddy Developer Platform is available now for free to customers across the globe.

To explore the latest APIs and developer resources, visit href="" godadd.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo®, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .

Source: GoDaddy Inc.