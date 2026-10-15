MEDIA ALERT: New Mural Unites Farmers, Families, Retailers, And Food Companies In Washington D.C.

Fairtrade America, NoMa Business Improvement District (BID), Two Rivers Public Charter School

WHAT

Fairtrade America will unveil its first-ever Fairtrade Month mural in Washington, D.C. and host a free celebration in recognition of the farmers behind our food and the partnerships that make our global food systems possible.

Painted by Mexican-born, D.C.-based artist Salvador Rubio Rivera, the mural features three smallholder farmers from around the world. The artwork is made possible by partnerships with Two Rivers Public Charter School and NoMa BID. It is located at 1234 4th St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20002.

The party will take place alongside the NoMa Farmers' Market, bringing together people who contribute to both local and global food systems. Farmers, families, retailers, and food companies will all be in one place – dedicating time and space to think about the roles we each have to play in making our food and the livelihoods of the people who grow it more sustainable.

The community is invited to enjoy Fairtrade certified products, music, dancing, performances, games, and prizes.

Remarks will be given by:

Amanda Archila, Executive Director, Fairtrade America Salvador Rubio, Mural Artist Belicia Reaves, Executive Director, Two Rivers Public Charter School Maura Brophy, President, NoMa BID

This event is free and open to the community. RSVPs are appreciated but not required.

WHEN

October 22nd, 2026

4-8:00 p.m. EDT; remarks begin at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE

Third Street Art Garden

1225 3rd St. NE Washington, D.C. 20002

WHY

Too often, the well-being of the people who grow our food is treated as less important than the prices paid or profits earned. Despite producing crops that power global supply chains worth billions of dollars, many farmers lack the negotiating power needed to earn a decent living. As a result, millions remain trapped in cycles of poverty while facing increasing climate-related challenges.

Every October, Fairtrade Month, Fairtrade America recognizes the people and relationships behind the food we enjoy every day: farmers growing our food, families making purchasing decisions, retailers connecting products to communities, and businesses investing in responsible supply chains.

At a time when rising temperatures are threatening agricultural production and global trade systems continue to leave many farmers without enough income to meet their basic needs, the mural serves as a powerful reminder that behind every cup of coffee, chocolate bar, or banana are real people whose livelihoods depend on fair and transparent trade.

ABOUT FAIRTRADE AMERICA

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program - part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrade, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Fairtrade takes human rights, sustainability and trade personally. Though consequences often go unseen, companies' and consumers' choices have human and environmental costs. By choosing Fairtrade, businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers are creating a better world - one that puts people and planet over profits. Together, we can prioritize global partnership and our shared humanity.

ABOUT NoMa BID

The NoMa Business Improvement District (NoMa BID) is the driving force behind the transformation and vitality of one of D.C.'s most dynamic neighborhoods. The BID is home to one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. and is comprised of more than 27 million square feet of new development with more than 13 million additional square feet of mixed-use development planned. There are more than 42,000 households within a 1⁄2 mile square radius of the BID, who are served by the amenities in the commercial core of NoMa. The area is supported by unparalleled public transportation access with two Red Line Metro stations, and VRE, MARC and Amtrak connections at Union Station. The“Walkscore” for the neighborhood is 98, and the neighborhood has 22 LEED-certified and Energy Star buildings. For more information, visit nomabid and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram (@noma ), TikTok (), Twitter (@NoMaBID ), LinkedIn /noma-business-improvement-district ), and Facebook (@NoMaBID).

ABOUT TWO RIVERS PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

Nestled in the fast-growing area near the Union Market District, NoMa, and Gallaudet University, Two Rivers Public Charter School embraces the idea that the community is the classroom. Educators and administrators at Two Rivers Public Charter School strive to nurture a diverse group of students to become lifelong, active participants in their own education, develop a sense of self and community, and become responsible and compassionate members of society. Their strong sense of crew sets them apart, as they live out“We are crew, not passengers,” strengthened by meaningful service to others.

MEDIA CONTACT

Liz Davis, Media Relations Manager, Fairtrade America

202.930.4349 | [email protected]