G7 To Commit $2.5 Bn For Food-Insecure Countries: French Econ Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bangkok, Thailand: G7 countries pledged to allocate $2.5 billion to address food insecurity in vulnerable nations, French economy minister Roland Lescure said on Thursday.

Speaking in Bangkok on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, Lescure said the World Bank had identified 44 countries that may face food security issues in the face of soaring global energy prices.

"The G7 has also been very sensitive to the weakest links of the current global situation, the poor countries," Lescure told reporters.

"So all together, we've pledged $2.5 billion in order to help on food security, especially on a very important subject, which is fertilisers."

Lescure said G7 ministers were also focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying: "We all want to keep supporting Ukraine."

He said the seven countries have raised 260 million euros ($291 million) to help repair a dome preventing leaks at the Chernobyl disaster site, which was damaged in Russian attacks in February 2025.

France, the current leader of the G7, said in March that repairs would cost 500 million euros and asked fellow members of the club of major industrial democracies to chip in.

The United States in April said it will provide $100 million toward repairs.

"There's another few million euros to find," Lescure said on Thursday, adding that there will be a "pledging conference" in Paris in November to raise more funds.