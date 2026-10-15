Two Dead, Thousands Evacuated As Floods Hit Istanbul

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul, Turkiye: Two people were killed as torrential rains flooded streets, homes, shops and transport infrastructure across Istanbul.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said authorities received 8,815 reports and evacuated 2,727 people, while 46,597 personnel, 2,288 vehicles and 14 boats continued rescue operations.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said the city recorded its heaviest rainfall in 84 years, urging residents to stay home as further rain could trigger road and building collapses.

School closures and public-sector leave were extended by one day, while flooding disrupted traffic and inundated metro stations and tunnels.