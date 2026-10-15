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Cloudy Skies, Hot Daytime Weather Expected This Weekend: QMD

Cloudy Skies, Hot Daytime Weather Expected This Weekend: QMD


Date: 2026-10-15 02:04:25

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has forecast cloudy weather over the weekend, with hazy to misty conditions expected in some areas, followed by hot weather during the daytime.

Temperatures are expected to range between 28°C and 39°C over the weekend.

On Friday, winds will initially be variable before becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at 3 to 13KT. On Saturday, winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 13KT, shifting to southeasterly later in the day.

Meanwhile, sea conditions will vary over the weekend. On Friday, wave heights are expected to range from 2 to 4ft, reaching up to 5ft in the northern areas during the daytime. On Saturday, wave heights are forecast to range from 1 to 3ft.

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The Peninsula

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