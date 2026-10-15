Some Clouds, Hazy To Misty Weather Expected Tonight
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Friday will be some clouds, hazy to misty at places late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot becomes variable less than 03 knot by late night.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet.
Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/03 kilometers or less at places by late night; offshore, it will be 05 to 09 kilometers.
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