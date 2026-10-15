Cooler Nights, Hopes Of Rain As Al-Wasmi Season Begins Tomorrow
Doha, Qatar: The Al-Wasmi season begins tomorrow, October 16, 2026, and will last for 52 days.
In a social media post, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said the season is associated with milder daytime temperatures, cooler nights, increased cloud activity and the emergence of wild vegetation, including truffles.
Al-Wasmi is considered one of the most favourable periods of the year for residents and farmers who traditionally plant alfalfa, legumes and vegetables, while date palm cultivation continues.
QMD noted that the season begins with Al-'Awwa, the fourth star phase of autumn, which lasts 13 days and the period is also known for increased sightings of migratory birds across the region.Read Also
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