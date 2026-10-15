Qatar Condemns Colombia's Embassy Opening In Occupied Jerusalem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the Republic of Colombia's opening of its embassy to Israel in the city of occupied Jerusalem, describing this step a violation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 478 of 1980.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's rejection of any measures aimed at altering the legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem, and calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities and act to confront any attempts to impose a new reality in the occupied city, in a manner that preserves its legal and historical status and upholds the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

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