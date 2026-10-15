Amir Participates In Seventh CICA Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated on Thursday in the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

HH the Amir's participation came at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Ilham Aliyev.

The summit was attended by various heads of state, heads of government, and heads of delegations, as well as representatives from regional and international organizations.