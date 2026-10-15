Amir Meets President Of Uzbekistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with President of the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan, HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the margin of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed cooperation and friendship relations between the two countries and prospects of bolstering them in addition to a host of regional and international issues of common concern.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi and members of official delegation accompanying HH the Amir attended the meeting.

From the Uzbek side, the meeting was attended by a lineup of Their Excellency members of official delegation accompanying HE the President of Uzbekistan.