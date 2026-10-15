Amir Leaves Azerbaijan

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Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani departed on Thursday from Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, following his participation in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

HH the Amir was seen off at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan HE Shahin Mustafayev, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Hajri, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Qatar HE Adish Mammadov and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir was accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani along with an official delegation.