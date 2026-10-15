Minister Of Interior Meets Jordanian Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of Interior of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Mazen Al-Faraya during His Excellency's visit to Jordan.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and explored ways to strengthen and develop it, particularly in the security field, in addition to discussing several matters of mutual interest.