Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Thursday a cable of condolences to Amir of the State of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the passing of Sheikha Badriya Fahad Al Malik Al Sabah.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.