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Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait


Date: 2026-10-15 02:04:23

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Thursday a cable of condolences to Amir of the State of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the passing of Sheikha Badriya Fahad Al Malik Al Sabah.

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The Peninsula

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