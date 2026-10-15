Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Attorneys General In GCC Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The State of Qatar, represented by the Public Prosecution, participated in the 18th meeting of the Attorneys General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Qatari delegation was led by First Attorney General and Director of the Judicial Inspection Department at the Public Prosecution, Abdullah Mohammed Al Maliki.

The meeting addressed several agenda items, most notably: the guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in the operations of the GCC public prosecution offices; the establishment of a mechanism for forming joint investigation teams; the adoption of a unified, indicative regulation for the inspection of the work of public prosecution members; the review of joint cooperation protocols; and the examination of unified judicial instructions for public prosecution members in addition to a presentation on experiences from the public prosecution offices across the GCC states.

During the meeting, the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar presented its "self-service platform" for inmates in penal and correctional institutions. This platform is designed to enable inmates to communicate directly and securely with the Public Prosecution through smart devices powered by artificial intelligence.

At the conclusion of the meeting, several distinguished members of the GCC public prosecution offices were honored with the "Hamed Al-Othman Award." Among those recognized was Turki Rashid Al Mohannadi, Public Prosecutor and Director of the Institute of Criminal Studies at the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar.