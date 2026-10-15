Beyond Cakes & Cookies: 3 Creative Ways To Bake With California Walnuts

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) When it comes to baking, cakes, cookies and brownies may be the familiar favorites, but there's a whole world of delicious possibilities beyond them. From savory flatbreads and rustic vegetable tarts to comforting fruit crisps, baking offers endless opportunities to experiment with flavours, textures and ingredients. With their distinctive nutty flavour, satisfying crunch, plant-based omega-3 ALA goodness and versatility across sweet and savory creations, California walnuts make a delightful addition to both everyday bakes and special occasions. Whether you're looking to try something new in the kitchen or add a creative twist to your favorites, these three recipes offer plenty of inspiration to think beyond the usual bake.

California Walnut and Beet Flatbread

Dressing and Flatbread



Ingredients



Dressing

1⁄4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn

21⁄2 tablespoon olive oil

11⁄2 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 teaspoon shallots, chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Flatbread

2 medium beets, stem ends trimmed

2 pieces naan bread

170gm fresh mozzarella cheese, torn into 1⁄2-inch pieces

1⁄2 cup California walnuts, roughly chopped and divided

1⁄2 cup arugula

1⁄4 cup soft goat cheese, crumbled

Freshly grated lemon zest



Preparations

1. Place all dressing ingredients in a small blender and process until smooth. (May be prepared several days in advance and stored in a covered container in the refrigerator.)

2. Preheat oven to 250°C. Wrap each beet in foil, folding over the top and sides but leaving room for air to circulate. Place on a small baking sheet and cook for 1 hour or until beets are tender. When cool enough to handle, remove peels and thinly slice.

3. To prepare flatbread, line 2 medium baking sheets with parchment paper. Place naan bread on baking sheets and top with equal amounts of mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with about half of the walnuts and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.

4. Layer beets over the top and drizzle with about half of the dressing. Top with equal amounts of arugula, goat cheese and remaining walnuts. Finish with lemon zest.

5. Cut into wedges or squares and serve with remaining dressing.



Walnut Oat and Fruit Crisp with Walnut Cream



Fruit Filling and Walnut Oat Topping



Ingredients



California Walnut Cream

1⁄2 cup California walnuts

1⁄4 cup water, room temperature

2 tablespoon light brown sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

Fruit Filling

4 cups mixed stone fruit (peaches, nectarines, plums), fresh or frozen, sliced

1⁄4 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Pinch of kosher salt

Walnut Oat Topping

1⁄2 cup California walnuts, finely chopped

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄4 cup rolled oats

1⁄4 cup light brown sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

4 tablespoon unsalted butter, cold and cubed



Preparations

1. Make your walnut cream. Combine walnuts, water, brown sugar, and salt in a high-speed or professional blender.

2. Start the blender on low, then quickly increase the speed to the highest speed.

3. Blend 3-5 minutes until a very smooth consistency, scraping sides as necessary.

4. Cool over an ice bath, then transfer to a container. Set aside in the fridge until ready to use. Walnut cream can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3-5 days.

5. Preheat your oven to 180°C. In a medium cast-iron skillet or baking dish, toss together your stone fruit, brown sugar, flour, lemon juice, and salt. Set aside.

6. In a separate mixing bowl, toss walnuts, flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt together. Add butter and mix together until your topping gets crumbly.

7. Sprinkle your walnut oat topping over the fruit filling and transfer to the oven to bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the fruit is bubbly and soft, and the walnut oat topping has a golden hue.

8. Once your crisp is fully cooked, spoon it into bowls and top with the cold walnut cream.



Walnut Ricotta Tart with Roasted Veggies

Walnut Ricotta Tart with Roasted Veggies



Ingredients

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

1⁄2 cup California walnuts, toasted and finely chopped, divided

1 small garlic clove

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

220gm sheet puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon water

2 large red heirloom tomatoes, sliced

1 medium yellow squash, thinly sliced

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish



Preparations

1. Preheat your oven to 200°C.

2. In a food processor, blend your ricotta with 1⁄4 cup of your walnuts, garlic, salt, and pepper until smooth.

3. Roll out the puff pastry to 10x14 inches and about 1⁄8-inch thick. Score a 1-inch border with a knife. Transfer puff pastry to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. In a small bowl, crack your egg and add your water. Whisk with a fork until completely combined. Brush the edges of the puff pastry with your egg wash.

5. Spread the walnut ricotta inside the border of the puff pastry. Then, layer the tomatoes and squash in the center. Season the tomatoes and zucchini with salt and pepper and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil.

6. Transfer to the oven to bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden, puffed, and the tomatoes are jammy, and the zucchini is cooked.

7. Remove from the oven. Top with your remaining 1⁄4 cup of walnuts and basil leaves. Slice into squares and serve.