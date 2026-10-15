Trugolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) Taps Newly Acquired Polymath To Tokenize Franchise Ownership Records

TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) announced that its franchise subsidiary, TruGolf Links Franchising LLC, has signed an intercompany agreement with Polymath Research Inc., its recently acquired tokenization subsidiary, to migrate TruGolf Links equity records onto Polymath's regulated digital securities infrastructure. The agreement, signed six days after TruGolf completed its acquisition of Polymath on Oct. 8, 2026, marks the first Polymath engagement within the combined company. Under the agreement, Polymath will establish a tokenized capitalization table on its Polymesh blockchain, incorporating investor onboarding, identity verification and transfer restrictions to support regulatory compliance. The initiative is designed to support TruGolf Links franchise expansion, including commitments for more than 221 future locations across New Jersey, New York and Illinois, while laying the groundwork for an equipment leasing program and fractional franchise ownership opportunities for qualified franchisees, with an initial rollout targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

To view the full press release, visit:

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

