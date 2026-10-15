Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) (FSE: HK6) Welcomes Trump Comments On Greenland Mineral Exploration And Strategic Importance

Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) (FSE: HK6) applauded President Donald Trump's comments highlighting preparations for expanded mineral exploration in Greenland and the island's strategic importance to the United States and Europe. The company said the remarks underscore the potential for Greenland's critical mineral resources to strengthen allied supply chains, industrial capacity and national security. Greenland Mines is advancing two projects: Sarfartoq in southwest Greenland, which contains neodymium-praseodymium rare earth resources, and Skaergaard in southeast Greenland, which hosts palladium, platinum and gold resources.

Sarfartoq's previously disclosed Initial Assessment estimates a high-case, pre-tax net present value of approximately $2.05 billion at an 8% discount rate. At Skaergaard, Greenland Mines recently completed a field campaign that included 4,480 meters of diamond drilling to support further metallurgical evaluation, engineering and project assessment. The company said its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy aims to connect Greenland's mineral resources with processing infrastructure and industrial customers while supporting long-term economic development in Greenland.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

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