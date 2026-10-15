MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Natural Hydrogen Exploration And Growth Initiatives Spotlighted In ADVFN UK Article

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N), is the subject of an ADVFN UK feature by Fiona Craig examining the company's efforts to establish a commercial pathway for natural hydrogen production in Saskatchewan. The article focuses on MAX Power's flagship Lawson discovery, where drilling and three-dimensional seismic surveys have identified a potentially significant subsurface hydrogen system. With completions testing scheduled for the second half of October 2026, the company is seeking to establish key reservoir characteristics and assess production feasibility. Craig also discusses the appointment of former Saskatchewan cabinet minister Rob Norris as CEO and additional technical leadership changes intended to support the company's next phase of development.

The feature explores the broader exploration potential of MAX Power's approximately 2.5 million-acre land position, including the 475-kilometer Genesis Trend and the Bracken discovery, where drilling has identified prospective hydrogen and helium zones. Independent consultant GLJ Ltd. is undertaking reservoir modeling and resource assessments to help inform future development decisions. The article also considers the potential role of natural hydrogen in supplying industrial energy demand near Saskatchewan's existing and proposed infrastructure.

Beyond its exploration activities, the ADVFN UK coverage examines MAX Power's technology and corporate initiatives, including its MAXX LEMI artificial intelligence-assisted geological targeting platform and collaboration with Kyndryl on a potential commercialization strategy. Craig also addresses the company's consideration of a U.S. exchange listing and a possible separation of its critical minerals assets. The article emphasizes that upcoming technical results will be central to determining whether MAX Power can translate its natural hydrogen discoveries into commercially viable projects.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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