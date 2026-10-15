Arpico Mattress Achievers Night 2026 Celebrates Excellence And Strengthened Business Partnerships

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Arpico Mattress has recognised dealers, distributors and employees at its annual Achievers Night at ITC Ratnadipa in Colombo, with overseas tours and cash prizes among the rewards.

The 2026 event brought together members of the company's distribution network and officials from its foam-sector business. Dealers received awards in Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories, according to the company.

Platinum rewards included tours to Switzerland and Italy and to the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Gold achievers received tours to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Silver rewards included visits to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with some recipients receiving tours to Bali. Bronze rewards included Malaysia and Bangkok or Pattaya.

Employees were also recognised across Production, Modern Trade, and Sales and Distribution categories. Their rewards included cash prizes and travel packages.

Richard Pieris & Company board director Shiron Goonaratne delivered the keynote address, focusing on cooperation and the contribution of employees and business partners to the group's operations.

Lalith Wijeyesinghe, managing director of the group's Foam Sector, addressed the sector's performance and the role of the dealer network. He also acknowledged the support of Richard Pieris chairman, managing director and chief executive Sena Yaddehige.

The awards form part of Arpico Mattress' engagement with the dealers responsible for bringing its products to consumers across Sri Lanka. The annual gathering combines recognition of sales and operational performance with contact between company management and its distribution partners.

Arpitech, the company behind Arpico Mattress, manufactures polyurethane foam and spring mattresses, sheets, cushions and siliconised fibre pillows.

It operates within Richard Pieris & Company, whose businesses extend across retail, plantations, rubber, furniture, tyres, plastics, insurance, stockbroking, financial services and logistics.

The company identifies its dealer relationships and manufacturing operations as central to its mattress business, with the awards programme recognising contributions from both sides of that network.