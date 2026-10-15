Ceylon Cinnamon Celebrated In Stockholm To Mark Cinnamon Bun Day

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Embassy in Stockholm has held an event exploring Ceylon Cinnamon's use in Swedish cooking, bringing together spice-industry representatives, culinary professionals and Foreign Ministry officials.

The afternoon programme, From Ceylon to Kanelbulle, marked Swedish Cinnamon Bun Day and was organised with Arom & Kryddföreningen, the Swedish Spice and Flavour Association, according to the embassy.

Presentations, films and demonstrations traced cinnamon from Sri Lankan plantations and bark-peeling to its use in Swedish kitchens. Guests were welcomed with Ceylon Tea infused with cinnamon.

The programme connected the spice with kanelbulle, the Swedish cinnamon bun, while presenting Sri Lankan production methods and culinary traditions to an audience that included industry participants and friends of Sri Lanka.

Association secretary-general Rasmus Bäckström addressed the gathering, focusing on its relevance to Sweden's spice and culinary businesses.

Food scientist Samanthi Madawala presented Chemistry of Cinnamon, discussing the spice's characteristics, flavour and uses. Her presentation formed part of a programme combining technical information with examples of food preparation.

The short film Meet the Producers introduced Sri Lankan cinnamon producers and the farmers and artisans involved in the industry.

Another film, Ceylon Cinnamon Inspiration, featured Swedish chef Per Morberg sourcing cinnamon and other spices in Sri Lanka. The programme then moved to The Chef's Perspective: Cooking with Ceylon Cinnamon, with ideas from Sri Lankan chefs working in Sweden.

A networking session included Swedish cinnamon buns and Sri Lankan dishes prepared with Ceylon Cinnamon, alongside Ceylon Tea.

The embassy placed the event within its work to promote Sri Lankan products and develop economic and cultural contacts with Sweden.

The programme brought producers' stories, scientific explanation and cooking demonstrations into the same setting, giving the invited audience different perspectives on a spice associated with Sri Lanka and used in a familiar Swedish food tradition.