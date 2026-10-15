Mrs. Universe Philippines 2026, Fatima Figueroa Alvarez, Calls On Sri Lankan Ambassador Ahead Of Departure For Sri Lanka
Representing Pampanga, Alvarez won the national title and will compete at the international pageant. She is the Human Resources Director of ATDX Inc., a member of the Philippine Travel Agencies Association. In addition to the national title, she received the People's Choice and Popularity Awards and won the Best in National Costume and Best in Talent titles.
The 49th Mrs. Universe pageant will be held in Sri Lanka for the first time, following the previous edition in Manila, Philippines, in 2025.
The Mrs. Universe pageant promotes the empowerment of married women, divorcees, widows and single mothers, while raising awareness of issues such as domestic abuse, bullying and depression.
During the meeting, Alvarez expressed her enthusiasm about visiting Sri Lanka and representing the Philippines at the pageant. Ambassador Talpahewa briefed her on Sri Lanka's rich history, vibrant culture, natural beauty and diverse tourism attractions, highlighting opportunities to promote the country among Philippine travellers.
In view of Alvarez's professional involvement in the travel sector, Ambassador Talpahewa encouraged her to use her professional network to promote Sri Lanka as an attractive destination for Filipino travellers. Alvarez welcomed the suggestion and expressed her willingness to support Sri Lanka's tourism promotion and strengthen tourism links between the two countries.
Ambassador Talpahewa wished Alvarez every success at the Mrs. Universe 2026 pageant and expressed confidence that her visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding people-to-people relations, tourism cooperation and friendly ties between Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
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