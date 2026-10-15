Port City Colombo And University Of Moratuwa Sign Framework Agreement Linking Urban Development With Talent Development

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) CHEC Port City Colombo and the University of Moratuwa's Department of Town and Country Planning have signed an agreement covering urban development research, student training and industry engagement.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the university on 29 September 2026. The university has separately confirmed the agreement and its focus on urban informatics, research, innovation and talent development.

Planned activities include structured internships, academic projects, skills development and opportunities for students and academics to engage with Port City Colombo's planning and development.

The framework also envisages career fairs involving entities registered at Port City Colombo, alongside possibilities for longer-term contact between students and businesses operating within the development.

CHEC Port City Colombo managing director Xiong Hongfeng linked the partnership to exchanging practical development experience and university research. He identified closer engagement with students and academics as a way to consider the future of cities.

The agreement builds on earlier contact with the department, including student participation in a Smart City Ideathon focused on urban development challenges associated with Port City Colombo.

The parties plan to explore applied research in urban informatics and smart-city development. Student and faculty projects could address emerging urban issues relevant to the development.

Department head Rizvi Noordeen highlighted the importance of approaches suited to Sri Lanka's needs and urban conditions. He connected practical industry experience with opportunities to produce locally relevant knowledge.

The framework also allows the partners to consider extending cooperation beyond the planning department to students in other university disciplines.

Such activities could include additional skills development and engagement with international companies based at Port City Colombo.

The university also identifies guest lectures, seminars, site visits, joint case studies and publications among the planned exchanges. The partners will explore establishing an Urban Informatics Lab for experimentation and joint work on practical urban problems.