'Discover Sri Lanka' Tourism Promotion Held In Oman

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman, in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, organised 'Discover Sri Lanka', a promotional forum for travel and tour operators, airlines, social media promoters and journalists, on 7 October 2026 at the Al Falaj Hotel in Muscat.

Delivering the opening remarks, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Oman, W.A.K.S. De Alwis, stated that a key priority was to increase visits to Sri Lanka by Omanis and expatriates residing in Oman, highlighting the convenient four-hour direct flight from Muscat.

Deputy Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, Chamila Jayaratne, highlighted Sri Lanka's key tourism attractions and priority sectors in his presentation, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session.

Participants viewed videos showcasing Sri Lanka's diverse tourism attractions. Corporate Sales Director of Salam Air, Shihab Al Shidhani, also delivered a presentation. A raffle draw featured attractive prizes, including return air tickets to Sri Lanka courtesy of Salam Air, hotel accommodation vouchers courtesy of the Aitken Spence Group and other prizes.

Representatives of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oman Air, Salam Air and leading tour operators from Oman and Sri Lanka, including the Aitken Spence Group and Tropical Garden Villas Ltd., attended the event.