Sri Lanka's Extraordinary Wildlife Captivates Audiences In Belgium

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A Sri Lankan wildlife documentary produced for Belgian broadcaster RTBF was screened at the Namur International Nature Festival on 10 October, ahead of a planned television broadcast in November.

Sri Lanka's Embassy in Belgium organised the screening at Le Delta cultural centre in Namur with sponsorship from the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

The embassy reported an audience of more than 400 people, including nature enthusiasts and conservationists. The documentary was produced for Le Jardin Extraordinaire, RTBF's French-language nature and environmental programme.

Ambassador Chandana Weerasena and embassy staff attended the event. After the screening, Weerasena joined journalist and wildlife filmmaker Tanguy Dumortier for a question-and-answer session.

Dumortier had travelled with the RTBF crew during filming in Sri Lanka earlier in 2026. The discussion covered the island's natural heritage, wildlife and opportunities for nature-based tourism.

Filming locations included Wilpattu, Udawalawe and Kumana national parks and the Sinharaja rainforest, according to the mission's account.

The embassy and Tourism Promotion Bureau facilitated the production. Jetwing Eco Holidays served as the crew's accommodation and travel partner during its stay.

Tourism brochures and banners were used at the screening, while guests were served Ceylon tea as part of the promotional programme.

The embassy presents the documentary as part of efforts to reach audiences in Belgium and other French-speaking markets through wildlife and environmental programming.

Le Jardin Extraordinaire began broadcasting in 1965 and marked its 60th anniversary in 2025, according to the embassy's background information.

The forthcoming RTBF transmission is scheduled for November 2026. The screening offered festival visitors an advance viewing and an opportunity to discuss the filming with a member of the production team.

The promotional programme linked the film with Sri Lanka's wildlife destinations and tourism offering through the screening, discussion and distribution of visitor information at the venue.