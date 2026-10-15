Sri Lanka High Commission And Zakia Al Mu'een Foundation Collaborate To Promote Staff Well-Being
The programme provided essential medical services, including general health assessments, eye and dental examinations, ECG testing and routine screenings, highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare and regular health monitoring.
The High Commission expressed its sincere appreciation to the Director of the Zakia Al Mu'een Foundation, Dr. Zakia Khan, and the medical team for their generous support and valuable contribution to promoting the health and well-being of its staff and their families.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment