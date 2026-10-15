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Sri Lanka High Commission And Zakia Al Mu'een Foundation Collaborate To Promote Staff Well-Being


Date: 2026-10-15 02:02:47

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi, in collaboration with the Zakia Al Mu'een Foundation (ZAM), organised a free comprehensive health check-up camp for its staff and their families on 04 October 2026.

The programme provided essential medical services, including general health assessments, eye and dental examinations, ECG testing and routine screenings, highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare and regular health monitoring.

The High Commission expressed its sincere appreciation to the Director of the Zakia Al Mu'een Foundation, Dr. Zakia Khan, and the medical team for their generous support and valuable contribution to promoting the health and well-being of its staff and their families.

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Colombo Gazette

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