MENAFN - Saving Advice) This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

You've had the same Medicare plan for years, your doctors accept it, and the monthly premium fits your budget. Why bother shopping around when everything seems to be working?

The problem is that your Medicare plan can change even when you don't make any changes yourself. Insurance companies can adjust premiums, prescription drug coverage, provider networks, and other benefits from one year to the next, potentially leaving you with unexpected expenses.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS, average Medicare Advantage premiums are projected to decline 16.5% in 2027, but that doesn't mean every individual plan will become cheaper. In fact, some beneficiaries could face higher costs or changes in coverage despite the encouraging national averages.

With Medicare Open Enrollment running from October 15 through December 7, 2026, now is the time to review your options. Before automatically renewing your Medicare plan for 2027, check these six details that could affect your healthcare and retirement budget.

One of the first things to examine is whether your Medicare Advantage or Part D premium will change in January. According to CMS, the projected average Medicare Advantage premium will fall from $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027, while the average stand-alone Part D premium is expected to increase from $35.09 to $36. However, these figures are national averages, and individual plans can increase or decrease their premiums independently. A $15 monthly increase might not seem dramatic, but it adds $180 to your annual healthcare expenses before accounting for prescriptions or doctor visits. Review your plan's Annual Notice of Change (ANOC), which insurers send each September, to find out exactly what you'll pay next year.

Once you've had a moment to review your ANOC, consider looking into resources like Chapte. After Chapter pinpointed a plan that suited one beneficiary, they shared that,“I called Chapter and they were very patient and helpful in sorting out my confusion. Their team took the worry out of what felt like an impossible decision - I'm so glad I made the call.” Here's where you can get starte.

Even if your monthly premium stays the same, your prescription drug expenses could change considerably. Part D plans maintain formularies, or lists of covered medication, and can place drugs on different cost-sharing tiers or apply coverage restrictions. A medication that was inexpensive in 2026 might require a higher copayment, prior authorization, or a different pharmacy arrangement in 2027. The maximum Part D deductible increases from $615 in 2026 to $700 in 2027, while the annual out-of-pocket threshold for covered Part D drugs rises from $2,100 to $2,400, according to CM. Before keeping your Medicare plan for 2027, enter every medication you take into the official Medicare Plan Finder and compare estimated annual costs rather than looking only at premiums.

One of the most frustrating surprises for Medicare Advantage members is discovering that a longtime doctor is no longer included in their plan's network. Beneficiaries should verify that their preferred doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies participate in a pla before enrolling. Provider networks can change, meaning a physician who accepted your insurance this year may not have the same arrangement next year. This can be especially important for retirees who see specialists regularly or receive ongoing treatment for chronic medical conditions. Contact both your insurer and your healthcare providers to confirm their expected participation in your specific Medicare plan for 2027, rather than assuming last year's coverage arrangements will continue.

Many Medicare Advantage plans advertise additional benefits that Original Medicare generally doesn't provide, including routine dental, vision, and hearing coverage. CMS projects that supplemental benefit offerings will remain broadly stable in 2027, but that doesn't guarantee identical benefits for every individual plan. A plan might change its dental allowance, reduce coverage for certain procedures, or adjust the providers participating in its vision network. For example, a $1,500 annual dental allowance that drops to $1,000 could leave someone facing an additional $500 in potential expenses if they need extensive dental work. Compare your current Evidence of Coverage with the 2027 plan documents and pay attention to benefit limits, exclusions, and whether unused allowances carry over.

A low monthly premium doesn't necessarily mean a Medicare plan is inexpensive. It could prove very expensive when you actually need medical care. It's important for beneficiaries to compare deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, and estimated yearly expenses before selecting coverage. Medicare Advantage plans have annual limits on out-of-pocket spending for covered Part A and Part B services, but the specific limit can vary by plan. A plan with a higher specialist copayment or maximum out-of-pocket limit could become significantly more expensive during a year involving surgery, rehabilitation, or repeated medical appointments. When evaluating your Medicare plan for 2027, calculate a realistic annual budget that includes premiums, expected appointments, prescriptions, and potential unexpected healthcare needs.

Even if your current coverage hasn't changed dramatically, new or improved alternatives may be available where you live. Approximately 97% of Medicare beneficiaries will have access to at least 10 Medicare Advantage plan options in 2027. That doesn't mean every alternative will offer better coverage, but comparing several plans could reveal differences in prescription costs, provider networks, and supplemental benefits. Use the official Medicare Plan Finde to compare your current plan against available 2027 options using your ZIP code, prescriptions, and preferred pharmacies. If you're considering switching between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare, remember that access to a Medigap supplemental policy may depend on state rules, medical underwriting, and whether you qualify for guaranteed-issue protections.

Keeping your current Medicare plan for 2027 might still be the right decision, but it should be an informed choice rather than an automatic one. The CMS 2027 Medicare announcemen emphasizes that beneficiaries should use Open Enrollment to compare their coverage, costs, and available alternatives. Most people who are satisfied with their current plan don't need to actively re-enroll, provided their plan continues to be offered and they remain eligible, but reviewing the Annual Notice of Change is essential.

If you need help understanding your options, contact 1-800-MEDICAR or your local State Health Insurance Assistance Progra before the December 7 deadline.

You can also get free, unbiased guidance from Chapter, which allows you to compare plans side by side. Chapter has helped more than 250,000 Americans find the plan that suits them best. Get started her.

Have you checked your Medicare plan's 2027 changes yet, or have you ever discovered an unexpected increase after keeping the same coverage? Share your experience in the comments.