Checkmarx Joins The Claude Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anthropic customers can now apply a portion of their committed Anthropic spend to Checkmarx One for high-fidelity hybrid scanning, and automated triage and remediation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx, a leader in agentic application security, today joined the Claude Marketplace. Anthropic customers in the U.S. can now apply a portion of their committed Anthropic spend to Checkmarx Fusion, Triage Assist and Remediation Assist, consolidating security spend under a single Anthropic invoice.

"This is a deepening of our work with Anthropic toward a shared goal: helping enterprises stay secure at the frontier of cyber-defense," said Harshil Parikh, VP of Product Management at Checkmarx. "Bringing Claude's reasoning into Checkmarx One is one part of how we get there. Joining the Claude Marketplace today is another."

High-Fidelity Scanning and Automated Triage and Remediation

Delivered through Checkmarx One, these capabilities give security teams a merge-ready fix for every validated finding. Anthropic customers can now apply existing spend commitments toward them through the Claude Marketplace:



Checkmarx Fusion pairs a deterministic scanning engine with Claude's frontier intelligence to find more real vulnerabilities.

Checkmarx Triage Assist prioritizes findings by true attackability instead of static severity scores. Checkmarx Remediation Assist proposes a merge-ready fix for every finding, cutting time-to-remediation.



“Security teams should be able to get the tools they trust as easily as they get Claude,” said Ash Alhashim, Head of Enterprise Cybersecurity GTM, Anthropic.“With Checkmarx available in Claude Marketplace, Anthropic customers can apply a portion of their committed Anthropic spend to Checkmarx Fusion, Triage Assist, and Remediation Assist.”

Checkmarx's work with Anthropic spans multiple fronts. Checkmarx Fusion, announced in July, combines Checkmarx's deterministic detection engines with Claude frontier AI to deliver complete vulnerability detection. Separately, Checkmarx is a participant in Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, using Claude Mythos to strengthen its own internal security practices and share findings with the broader security community.

Anthropic customers can now add Checkmarx through the Claude Marketplace by contacting their Anthropic account team or Checkmarx. For more information, visit .

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx makes security inseparable from how software is built. The foundation is decades of deterministic threat intelligence and trillions of lines of code scanned each year. Checkmarx Fusion now pairs that foundation with Claude-powered AI reasoning, unifying both engines to lead the category in detection accuracy. The result is the Checkmarx One platform, giving enterprises comprehensive application security: capturing risk, eliminating vulnerabilities, and unifying governance. Checkmarx Assist agents prevent, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities across the software and AI supply chain, so enterprises never have to trade speed for certainty. Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

For more information, contact:

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